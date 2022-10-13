Pakistan still in phase of providing immediate relief in flood-hit areas: EAD

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Acting Secretary, Humair Karim said here Thursday that Pakistan was still in the phase of providing immediate relief to the flood affected areas.

He was chairing the third meeting of Steering Committee for Coordination Regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities. The committee was constituted by the Prime Minister for coordination between government and international development partners for provision of assistance to the flood victims, said EAD press release

Karim thanked International Community for providing humanitarian assistance to Pakistan after it was hit by unprecedented rains and climate induced flashfloods. He also gave a brief presentation on the flood relief assistance coming from donor partners.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Health apprised the donors about the spread of malaria and dengue and the urgent requirement of anti-malarial drugs.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) presented a brief overview of the floods situation in the country and highlighted the relief work.

Among The meeting was attended by the United Nations Resident Coordinator, UNOCHA, representatives from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, European Union and Ministries of Planning, Foreign Affairs, Health, National Food Security and Finance.

NDMA and Senior Officials of Ministry of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting, the statement added.