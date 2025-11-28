Pakistan stands with Palestinians: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government and people of Pakistan with unwavering resolve and commitment stand with the brothers and sisters in Palestine.

In a message on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People observed on November 29, he said for decades, the Palestinian people have endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time – denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed.

“In the recent years, the world has witnessed the martyrdom of more than 70,000 people in Gaza including children, women, and men, who were caught in the relentless violence.”

He said, “Gaza underwent brutal atrocities with the entire neighborhoods erased and entire families wiped out. Homes, hospitals, schools, and the basic essential civic infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.”

He said, “Yet, despite this unfortunate and inexplicable suffering, the Palestinian people have demonstrated exemplary resilience and remained steadfast while holding fast to hope for their identity, and justice to their cause. The courage of Palestinian people is a testament to the indomitable human spirit.”

“In the wake of these grave realities, there must be a full and credible accountability for the war crimes and genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law,” he continued.

He said, “However, a real opportunity has emerged in the form of the High-Level Conference on the Two State Solution, and the Gaza Peace Plan. The ceasefire must be sustained. Israel must cease all violations and ensure unhindered humanitarian access. United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) must be fully enabled to resume its vital operations, without impediment or politicization.”

He said, “Most importantly, there must be a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza as the people of Palestine deserve permanent peace and prosperity.”

“While the world condemns the relentless aggression in Gaza, we must not allow our attention to drift away from the grave situation in the West Bank,” he stressed.

He said, “The continued expansion of illegal settlements remains a blatant violation of international law and a major impediment to peace.”

‘Pakistan remains firmly committed to a just, lasting, and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian question, based on the relevant and valid UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. Pakistan reiterates its full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the vital right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stand by Palestinians in their just struggle, in their due resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace.”