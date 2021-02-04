Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Feb 04 (APP):Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Pakistanis were standing with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) until they get their legitimate right to self-determination.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that from 1989 till now more than 95,741 innocent Kashmiris had been martyred, 7,163 had been martyred in custody, 22,924 women had become widow, 107,813 children had become orphan, almost 11,234 women had been gang raped and there were number of unreported cases of physical violence.

She said that in recent report of Human Rights Watch it had condemned the human rights violation in IIOJK, adding that world was stunned over discovery of thousands of unidentified graves in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said that 10,280 Kashmiris had been targeted through pellet guns and a large number of Kashmiris had lost their eyes.

Dr Firdous said that India after snatching vision of Kashmiris had failed to harm the freedom struggle of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. She further said that Kashmiris freedom passion was gaining momentum day by day.

She said that tomorrow Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had organized a ceremony in Governor’s House to express solidarity with people of IIOJK in which the CM and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar would participate.

She said that keeping in view COVID-19, rallies and protests had been limited, adding that directions had been issued to all divisional headquarters to organize competitions of debate, poetic symposiums and songs related to Kashmir freedom in all schools, colleges and universities at divisional and district headquarters to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris who were fighting for their just cause of independence.

She said at district level people from all walks of life should observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner to strengthen the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

She said, “It is a resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan that we will support Kashmiris in their just cause of freedom till their success.”

She said the PM was representing Kashmiris at all international fora in an effective manner and added that the day was not far off when people of IIOJK would achieve freedom.

SACM said that Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.