Pakistan stands firmly with Iran, Palestine: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan took a clear and strong stand at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, expressing full support for the Iranian people.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the UNSC held a special meeting earlier in the day, during which Iran’s representative thanked Pakistan and other countries for their support.

“Today, Pakistan showed why it deserves a seat on the Security Council by firmly standing with Iran and defending international law,” he said. “We not only condemned Israel’s aggression but also stood side by side with our Iranian brothers and sisters.”

He said that Pakistan believes Iran has the right to defend itself under the UN Charter, and this was clearly explained by Pakistan’s representative.

He also highlighted the close friendship and shared culture between Pakistan and Iran, mentioning that Allama Iqbal is highly respected in Iran as ‘Iqbal Lahori.’

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Deputy Prime Minister had already conveyed their condolences and solidarity with Iran after the recent attacks.

He praised Pakistan’s actions at the UNSC as reflecting the nation’s true feelings and said few countries had shown such a principled stance.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s growing relations with Iran, pointing to recent official visits, including the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Pakistan, which helped strengthen ties.

Talking about Palestine, the minister said the people of Pakistan have always stood with the oppressed Palestinians. “We believe their sacrifices will be remembered and will not go in vain,” he said.

He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had strongly condemned Israeli violence in Gaza during his speech at the UN General Assembly and had also announced aid for Palestinians, which reflected the will of the Pakistani people.

“Pakistan has always raised its voice for Palestine at international platforms and is among the few countries that have successfully sent aid to Gaza,” he said.

The minister criticized the opposition for spreading false propaganda from outside the country, saying such actions damage Pakistan’s image globally.

He said some PTI supporters living abroad have made false claims about the government’s stance on Israel. “They think they are hurting us, but they are really hurting Pakistan’s image and its clear position on these issues,” he said.

He reminded the House that PTI member Asma Hadeed Malik had once spoken in favour of Israel in Parliament, yet her party never clarified or condemned her remarks. “If they took action, let them show it,” he said.

The minister also questioned the silence of PTI’s founder on Israel’s attack on Iran. “Why is he always criticizing Pakistan’s army on social media but stays silent on Israel’s aggression and Palestine’s suffering?” he asked, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Deputy PM, and other members of the government have openly spoken on the matter.

“Where is the founder of PTI now? Why hasn’t he said a single word about Israel’s attack on Iran?” Tarar asked.

He further advised the opposition to be cautious of party members who fled Pakistan during tough times. “Even when we were in opposition, we warned them — these people are not connected to the country. They disappear when trouble comes,” he said.

“These individuals are spreading division between patriotic citizens and opposition supporters. This is dangerous,” he warned.

Referring to PTI’s claims about elections, he asked why they only talk about the 2024 elections but ignore the 2018 results and the technical failure of the Results Transmission System (RTS).

“If you want to talk about 2024, you must also explain 2018 and the poor governance that followed,” he said.

He said that when the PTI government ended in 2022, inflation was over in double digit. “Today, it’s just above 3 percent,” he said.

He added that overseas remittances and financial transactions, which had been falling under PTI, have now reached record levels.

“In May alone, $4.1 billion in transactions were recorded, even though PTI leaders were telling overseas Pakistanis not to send money,” he said. “But the more they called for boycotts, the more the people supported the country.”

He also rejected PTI’s claims about reducing the current account deficit during their tenure. “When you left office, the deficit was nearly $1 billion. Today, by the grace of God, we have turned it into a surplus,” he said.

Talking about the federal budget for 2024-25, he said the government has reduced income tax for salaried people and also increased salaries by 10 percent. “This shows we kept our promise to ease financial pressure on the middle class,” he said.

He then criticized the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which has been in power for over 11 years, for failing to improve basic services. “Even after a decade, KP’s literacy rate is still lower than Punjab and Sindh. There are 5.5 million children who are not in school,” he said.

He asked what new steps the KP government had taken to improve health, education, or regulations. “Hospitals are still in poor condition, and projects like the Peshawar Safe City remain incomplete,” he added.

Tarar said the federal government wants KP to grow like Punjab, but PTI’s long rule has not improved people’s lives.

He then highlighted major tax reforms in the new budget. He said a 30 percent tax was imposed on the sugar industry, and the FBR has audited sugar mills and recovered large amounts of unpaid taxes — something that had never been done before. He claimed that around Rs600 billion in tax evasion went unchecked in the past.

He also called for action against the illegal tobacco industry. “Fake cigarettes are being produced in some provinces, and it’s time to go after the tobacco mafia just like we did with sugar mills,” he said.

The minister praised the FBR for launching Pakistan’s first-ever “faceless assessment” system at Karachi Port.

“This system ensures that neither the sender nor the customs official knows who is assessing the goods. It has cut clearance time by 70 percent and ended bribery,” he said.

He said these efforts show the government’s commitment to fair governance and transparency. “Taxes belong to the people, and every powerful group must pay its fair share,” he said.