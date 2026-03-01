Pakistan stands firmly with Bahrain: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Middle East in the aftermath of the recent hostilities between Israel and Iran, and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on several Gulf countries, including the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Prime Minister said that such unprovoked acts of aggression only escalate the situation and threaten the peace and stability of the entire region.

He assured the leadership of Bahrain that Pakistan stood firmly with Bahrain and other brotherly Gulf countries and underscored the need for maximum restraint in this difficult time.

He emphasized the need to preserve the primacy of international law and reiterated that Pakistan would always remain committed to supporting peace efforts and urged all parties to engage in diplomacy and seek a negotiated solution to the crisis.