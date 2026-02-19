Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in struggle for right to self-determination: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Pakistan reiterated on Thursday that it stood by people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination with full political, moral and diplomatic support.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “This support takes place in our bilateral exchanges with individual countries as well as with international civil society, human rights advocacy groups, think tanks dealing on matters with peace and security and conflict studies. Third area in this regard is UN and other multilateral forum.”

“So, our efforts would continue on all those three tracks. And of course, we constantly seek guidance of the Parliament and Kashmir Committee in furthering our endeavors for the support to the Kashmiri people, he added.

To a question about Afghanistan, he said ,”We have been apprising the international community on terrorism in Balochistan – their abettors, their supporters, their facilitators.”

“Our information is evidence based and concrete, covering all the individuals who are present anywhere in the world, not just in Afghanistan or India, but also in Europe,” he added.

He said Pakistan had been pursuing the issue of Indus Water Treaty in various forums.

“Firstly, is the forum of the Indus Water Commissioner. Last week, the Sawalkote hydro project on Chenab River in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been raised by the Pakistani Indus Water Commissioner. There is another case in the Court of Arbitration. So we are following all those channels. We are emphasizing to India, to the world and the World Bank and other relevant stakeholders, the fact that there is no provision of abeyance or walking away from the treaty,” he said adding, “Any such action under international law merits serious repercussions in terms of a country’s legal obligations with respect to the treaties that it has signed. India aspires to be a big power and play larger role at the United Nations. Yet, India cannot honour the agreement that it has inked with Pakistan.”

The Spokesperson said, “There are legal consequences of violating an international agreement. So the violation of this IWT carries certain consequences, and India should be prepared to face those consequences. We, on our part, remain firm that we will not let India weaponize water. We will not compromise on even a single drop of water that the Indus Water Treaty allows us to have. We will not compromise on the water rights of the people of Pakistan.”

Responding to a question about Afghanistan, he said Pakistan valued the positive role of brotherly countries, OIC Islamic countries – in messaging the Taliban leadership, reminding them of their obligations under international law to ensure that their territory was not used for terrorism in Pakistan.