Pakistan, South Africa agree to strengthen parliamentary, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday held a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, Angela Thokozile Didiza on the sidelines of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Cape Town, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening parliamentary and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq briefed his South African counterpart on Pakistan’s parliamentary system and observed that the two countries had lost considerable time in developing their bilateral relationship.

Recalling the visits of former South African President Nelson Mandela to Pakistan in 1992 and 1999, he stressed the need to build stronger and mutually beneficial ties, with parliaments playing a leading role.

The National Assembly Speaker proposed enhanced parliamentary cooperation in areas including legislation, parliamentary committee systems, modernisation of parliamentary business and institutional experience-sharing.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, noting that despite contributing only 0.6 per cent of global carbon emissions, Pakistan remains among the countries most severely affected by climate-related disasters.

He briefed the South African Speaker on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and reiterated Pakistan’s position that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

On regional peace and security, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s principled position in favour of a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He also briefed the South African side on Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability amid tensions in the Gulf, stressing that war and conflict in the region serve the interests of no one.

The National Assembly Speaker highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the Parliament of Pakistan, including the Green Parliament initiative, and invited the South African Speaker to visit Pakistan to further strengthen parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Speaker Angela Thokozile Didiza, accompanied by the Deputy Speaker, Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), chairpersons of parliamentary committees and senior parliamentary officials, appreciated the initiatives of the Parliament of Pakistan.

The South African delegation also briefed the Pakistani side on the functioning of their respective parliamentary institutions.

The South African parliamentarians expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation and sharing parliamentary experiences, particularly in legislation, committee systems and modernisation of parliamentary processes.

Speaker Didiza expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Assembly of Pakistan and assured that a South African parliamentary delegation would visit Pakistan soon.

She also called for greater cooperation in trade, commerce, tourism, people-to-people contacts and parliamentary experience-sharing.

The South African Speaker extended an invitation to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to undertake a bilateral visit to South Africa.

The Deputy Speaker of South Africa appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting peace, particularly its efforts concerning the Gulf situation, and shared South Africa’s initiatives to enhance the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in parliamentary work.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary exchanges and deepening bilateral relations between Pakistan and South Africa.