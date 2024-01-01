Pakistan signs agreements with int’l companies to boost employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Pakistan signed over a dozen agreements with Saudi and international companies that were executed during the recent expo in Saudi Arabia to boost employment opportunities abroad for the Pakistani workforce.

Pakistan, through its Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), participated for the first time in the International Human Resources & Labour Services Expo in Riyadh last year from December 24 to 27, 2023.

An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that the agreements would open doors for the Pakistani workforce in various sectors such as construction, hospitality, information technology, services industry and various other fields globally.

To a question, he said that the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), which is part of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development, was also present at the expo through its Managing Director Naseer Khan Kashani.

Other dignitaries at the expo included Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq and representatives of multinational organizations.

Underlining the importance of the expo, he stated that the expo served as a pivotal forum, bringing together human resources and recruitment companies alongside reliable and accredited labour services entities.

It provided an opportunity for Pakistan to engage with the global community, understand international market needs, and “tailor our skills to meet the evolving demands of the job market”, he added.

It also presented a unique opportunity for Pakistan to exhibit the capabilities and potential of its labour force, he added.

He said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, through its department OEC, stood proud at the Expo, demonstrating the rich potential of Pakistan’s technical workforce. “This is a moment of pride as OEC, for the first time, represents Pakistan on this significant global platform.”

He stated, “There are exciting plans to establish new vocational training centers across Pakistan, specifically tailored to meet the job market demands of regions like Saudi Arabia. This initiative underscores Pakistan’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce ready to meet global challenges. The Expo also opens avenues for collaboration with Saudi entities in vocational training and skill development, positioning OEC as a leader in the export of skilled manpower from Pakistan and as well as private OEPs.”