Pakistan signing agreements with other countries for labourers: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday said the government was signing agreements with other countries for Pakistani labours and agreements were also being signed with Kuwait in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was removing hurdles for foreign investment and making policies for that purpose.

He said the government had acquired a vast land of overseas Pakistanis from illegal occupation, adding the government was making efforts to remove the issues form Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the institution was improving its recoveries.

He said the government had increased in the pensions of the Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) from Rs 5,250 to Rs 8,500 and it would be further increased to Rs 15,000 in future.

Zulfi Bukhari said almost 400,000 Pakistanis had returned during the coronavirus pandemic, out of which 200,000 were only students who were studying in different countries.

He said those who came from United Arab Emirates (UAE) during coronavirus pandemic, would be called and sent back on their jobs gradually as UAE was the first country which invited him (SAPM) after decreasing ratio of the deadly virus.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister, Imran Khan would soon inaugurate the Digital Overseas Banking system and it would be remarkable success and helpful for opening the bank accounts in short period and bringing foreign investment.

The government wanted to bring foreign investments as it was trying to resolve the issues regarding it. The government was signing agreements with local and foreign investors for bringing investment in the country, he added.

He said there was lot of opportunities to invest in tourism sector and Pakistan as it had rich potential in the sector. Kohistan and Northern areas were full of natural beauty so more attention would be paid for promoting this industry, he added.

He said the tourism industry could be boosted through public and private partisanship.

He said remittances of the country were increasing by the prudent policies of the present government and it had brought the Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) from deficit to profit with in one year.