Pakistan signals strong push for Central Asia ties at Tajikistan Pakistan Cultural Festival

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Central Asian states while attending the Tajikistan Pakistan Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa, highlighting cultural engagement as a vital instrument for deepening mutual understanding and expanding regional cooperation.

The federal minister was received at Lok Virsa by the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, His Excellency Sharifzoda Yusuf. Diplomats while senior officials and cultural representatives were also present, reflecting the growing warmth in bilateral relations.

The festival showcased the shared heritage and artistic traditions of Pakistan and Tajikistan, drawing appreciation from participants and audiences alike.

Addressing the gathering, Abdul Aleem Khan lauded the seventy five member cultural troupe from Tajikistan for their vibrant and impressive performance. He praised the artists for presenting Tajikistan’s rich cultural legacy and conveyed appreciation and encouragement on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan warmly welcomed Tajik artists and considers cultural exchanges an effective means of strengthening friendship and trust between nations.

The federal minister noted that deep rooted cultural and civilizational bonds among Central Asian states form a strong foundation for broader regional cooperation across multiple sectors.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of Tajikistan for sending the cultural delegation, he said Pakistan remains keen to expand cooperation with Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries in line with its regional outreach vision.

On the sidelines of the festival, Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf held discussions with the Federal Minister on matters of mutual interest.

The Ambassador also shared that the Tajik cultural troupe would perform in Lahore during their visit, extending the cultural exchange to a wider audience.

Tajikistan’s Minister for Culture, Matlubkhon Sattoriyon, also met with Abdul Aleem Khan and conveyed appreciation on behalf of the people of Tajikistan for Pakistan’s warm hospitality and cordial reception.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, along with senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and cultural figures.

The participants observed that such cultural initiatives strengthen people to people connections and reinforce Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional harmony and cooperation through cultural diplomacy.