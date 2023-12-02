Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiative, Recharge Pakistan at COP-28

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The Pakistan Pavilion set up at the largest global climate moot, COP-28 on Saturday showcased the two visionary initiatives of the Living Indus Initiative and Recharge Pakistan founded on nature-based solutions to conserve the depleting natural water resources and associated ecosystems crucial for the country’s survival.

The “Living Indus Initiative” aims to restore the Indus River basin, committing an estimated USD 11-17 billion over 5-15 years. Emphasizing nature-based solutions, this initiative prioritizes the ecosystem’s long-term health. Simultaneously, the “Recharge Pakistan Project,” a USD 78 million endeavour, focuses on ecosystem-based adaptation in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), emphasizing cost-effective solutions for climate change adaptation, a Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination news release said.

The Pakistan Pavilion emerged as a focal point for discussions, hosting a panel discussion on the Living Indus Initiative. Distinguished panelists included Dr. Adil Najam; Director General FAO, Deputy DG of the Asian Development Bank, and Deputy DG of IWMI. The Prime Minister underscored the critical role of the Indus River as not merely a waterway but a complete way of life and a livelihood source for over half of the country’s population.

As COP28 progresses, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has orchestrated 28 activities on the sidelines, including bilateral meetings addressing critical issues. A dedicated team of officers and technical experts is actively engaged in negotiations on pressing climate change matters.

Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed deep appreciation for the Ministry’s relentless efforts, actively engaging with visitors to elucidate Pakistan’s position on key climate-related issues. Through these initiatives, Pakistan stands as a beacon of environmental leadership, reaffirming its commitment to global climate resilience and sustainable development.