Pakistan showcases tourism potential at COTTM in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Under the leadership of State Minister for Tourism and SAPM on Youth Affairs Wasi Shah, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is participating in the China Outbound Travel & Tourism Mart (COTTM) Beijing China from November 15 to 17.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion at COTTM, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi emphasized the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, highlighting the shared values and mutual respect that underpin their diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. He expressed confidence that events like COTTM would foster collaboration between tour operators in both countries.

State Minister for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Wasi Shah underscored the significance of Pakistan’s participation in COTTM, stating that it would enhance tourism exchange and facilitate business partnerships between Pakistani and Chinese tour operators. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to welcoming Chinese investors with open arms.

PTDC Managing Director Aftab ur Rehman Rana highlighted the importance of China as a key market for Pakistan’s inbound tourism sector. He noted the recent designation of 2023 as the Pak-China Year of Tourism Exchange and expressed optimism that the PTDC’s efforts to establish business-to-business linkages would further increase tourist traffic between the two countries.

The participation in COTTM aligns with Pakistan’s broader strategy to promote tourism and diversify its economy. By showcasing its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and hospitality, Pakistan aims to attract more Chinese tourists and strengthen its position as a preferred travel destination.