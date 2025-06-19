Pakistan showcases mining sector reforms at St. petersburg international economic forum

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum,Ali Pervaiz Malik, presented the country’s transformative mining sector reforms during a high-level panel discussion.

The titled of discussion was “The Responsibility of World Leaders for Mineral Reserves and Production for the Sustainable Development of Global Economy” at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025 according to a news release.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s recently launched Mining Framework Policy and the completion of Feasibility Study of Reko Diq Mine as key milestones in creating an investor-friendly environment for sustainable mineral development.

He underscored the success of Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum that took place in Islamabad in April 2025.

“Pakistan has undertaken comprehensive reforms under the leadership of Prime Minjster Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to position itself as an attractive mining investment destination,” said the minister.

“Our new policy framework offers unparalleled opportunities in copper, gold and critical minerals while ensuring environmental stewardship and community benefits.”

Pakistan has harmonized its legal framework in consultation with global legal firm. These steps will help unlock immense mineral wealth of Pakistan through responsible and sustainable development. Pakistan’s mineral wealth is not limited to copper or gold but there are vast reserves of lithium and other rare earth elements.

The minister said that these initiatives were successfully unveiled at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, which saw strong participation from global mining leaders. He extended a formal invitation to international investors to participate in the next edition of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum.

Multiple international mining companies expressed keen interest in participating in Pakistan’s minerals forum. The positive engagement reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s reformed mining landscape.