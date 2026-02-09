Pakistan showcases healthcare innovation at World Health Exhibition Dubai

DUBAI, Feb 09 (APP): The Pakistan Pavilion was inaugurated at the World Health Exhibition (WHX) 2026, formerly known as Arab Health, at South Hall 3, Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, held from 9 to 12 February 2026.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor, and Muhammad Saleh, Press Counsellor, Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, along with representatives of participating Pakistani companies.

A total of 40 leading Pakistani companies, participating under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), are showcasing their capabilities in healthcare manufacturing, medical devices, surgical instruments, and pharmaceutical innovation, highlighting Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global healthcare industry.

The World Health Exhibition 2026, organized under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, is among the world’s largest and most prestigious healthcare exhibitions. This year’s edition features over 4,300 exhibitors and is attracting more than 235,000 healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders from over 180 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Zeb Khan stated that Pakistan’s participation underscores the country’s growing strength in the surgical instruments, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical sectors, which are internationally recognized for their quality, competitiveness, and innovation.

“Pakistani companies are showcasing a diverse range of innovative products aligned with global healthcare standards and market requirements. The UAE is Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, and WHX provides an important opportunity to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties. The UAE’s well-established healthcare ecosystem offers Pakistani exporters a strategic gateway to regional and international markets,” he added.

Participation in WHX 2026 is expected to enhance Pakistan’s international profile, strengthen healthcare exports, and further deepen economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.