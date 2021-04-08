ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday held a virtual meeting with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Secretary General Kanni Wignaraja and discussed matters of mutual interest including the ongoing projects of the UNDP.

Wignaraja was also the Director Regional Bureau for Asia Pacific.

The resident representative of UNDP in Pakistan Knut Ostby was also present in the meeting.

The foreign minister appreciated the role of UNDP regarding its development projects.

He said the assistance of UNDP for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 was appreciable.

He said Pakistan was taking forward its economic diplomacy very effectively. “We have turned our geopolitical priorities into geoeconomic priorities.”

The government was committed to the SDGs and for reducing the levels of poverty in Pakistan, he stressed.

He expressed the hope that the UNDP would expand reach of its projects to backward and rural areas of Pakistan.

He appreciated the UNDP for its technical assistance for holding of SDGs Enforcement Fair 2021 and for creating SDGs Investor Map.

Wignaraja expressed her desire to continue assistance for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.