Pakistan seriously concerned over deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):The Indian Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and conveyed Government of Pakistan’s serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah who has been incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years.

The Cd’A was told that the Indian authorities’ failure to provide adequate medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah, who has been diagnosed with renal cancer, was extremely disappointing. As a result of this negligence, Shah’s condition is worsening and the cancer is spreading to other parts of his body.

It was noted with deep regret that despite repeated appeals by the family of Altaf Ahmed Shah, including letters addressed to the Indian Prime Minister, no action has been taken with regard to his health condition. The Indian government’s callousness is evident from the fact that Altaf Shah has still not been hospitalized. Despite the doctor’s advice to arrange his diagnostic tests urgently in order to assess the extent of the disease, the tests were carried out after inordinate delays.

It is deplorable that the Indian authorities continue to deny Shah’s family permission to meet him. The court hearing of his bail plea on humanitarian grounds is also being delayed. It is evident that Mr. Shah is being victimized and punished for being the son-in-law of revered Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The Cd’A was told to convey to the Government of India, Pakistan’s demand that Mr. Altaf Ahmed Shah be immediately provided medical attention and released from prison. The Government of India has also been urged to desist from targeting the true representatives of the Kashmiri people by means of illegal incarcerations and mischievous implications in fictitious cases in a bid to stifle the voice of the Kashmiri people.