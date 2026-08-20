Pakistan seeks full dialogue Partnership with ASEAN, Aurangzeb Khichi says

By Shams Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Cultural Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with ASEAN and said the country aspired to become a full dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 59th anniversary of the founding of ASEAN organized by ASEAN Committee Islamabad (ACI), the minister felicitated the governments and peoples of ASEAN member states on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

He said ASEAN had transformed into a successful and integrated community over the past six decades, maintaining peace while promoting regional economic integration and shared prosperity.

The minister said the ASEAN economy, with a combined volume of around $4 trillion, represented one of the world’s major economic groupings and was projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030.

He said Pakistan shared ASEAN’s vision of regional connectivity, economic integration and sustainable development and supported the ASEAN 2045 vision, representing a community of around 700 million people.

Aurangzeb Khichi said Pakistan was an important partner in ASEAN-related multilateral forums and had been actively implementing the outcomes of its engagement with the bloc.

He said bilateral trade between Pakistan and ASEAN had reached around $11 billion in 2025, but there was considerable potential for further growth through increased investment, joint ventures and stronger private-sector linkages.

The minister said Pakistan’s aspiration to become a full dialogue partner of ASEAN would open a new sphere of economic cooperation and further strengthen institutional partnerships between Pakistan and ASEAN.

“Let us work together for a future of shared prosperity,” he said, adding that Pakistan remained committed to contributing to regional peace, stability and economic development.

Meanwhile, Chairman ASEAN Committee Islamabad (ACI) and Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez thanked the participants for joining the 59th anniversary celebrations of ASEAN.

The Ambassador said ASEAN, established in 1967, had successfully maintained peace among its members for nearly six decades despite differences, territorial disputes and diverse historical and cultural backgrounds.

The ambassador said peace and prosperity remained the most important achievements of ASEAN, which had enabled its member states to pursue economic growth and shared development.

He said ASEAN, with an economy of around $4 trillion and a population of nearly 700 million, offered enormous

opportunities for trade, investment and economic partnerships.

Ambassador Fernandez highlighted the region’s young, educated and entrepreneurial population as a major strength and said the Philippines was keen to work with Pakistan to explore new opportunities and promote greater economic integration.

The Ambassador said Pakistan and ASEAN could build a stronger future through enhanced economic cooperation, trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.