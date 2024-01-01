Pakistan saw over 115% increase in tourism in 2023: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah Monday said that in the year 2023 Pakistan saw a 115% increase in foreign tourism which has helped the country earn $1.3 billion in foreign exchange revenue.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, minister mentioned that according to the ‘World Tourism Barometer’ published by the World Tourism Organisation of the United Nations, Pakistan made a remarkable 92 per cent recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, as the country experienced a 115 per cent surge in tourist arrivals compared to the previous year.

Minister hoped that the year 2024 will bring more tourist travel landscape in changing the country as a powerhouse in the tourism sector.

He said that Pakistan is promoting tourism and would identify more unexplored tourism destinations of Sindh and Balochistan comprising adventure, religious, nature, weekend, rural and tribal tourism.

Wasi added that our country enriched by beaches, cliffs, forests, hills, valleys, and rivers, and the beauty of the natural landscapes that you find all around the world, but it has them in one gorgeous, beautiful place.

“These places are mostly unspoiled, and they are mostly undiscovered where new elected government need to focus, adding, we are showcasing Pakistan’s tourism opportunities at the global market shows like WTM which would help attract more tourists to Pakistan.

He also mentioned through world tourism Mart participation Pakistan pavilion attracted a large number of travel enthusiasts, representatives of international travel companies and social media influencers.

The World Travel Mart in London was one of the world’s largest travel shows, connected global travel buyers with over 5,000 of the most renowned destinations and brands worldwide.

Replying to a question, he said it is a gift for the nation that Pakistan declared a best tourism destination in the world, adding, the government is simplifying the procedures and encouraging and involvement of private sector.