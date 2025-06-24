Pakistan–Saudi ties rooted in brotherhood, not transactions: Gilani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is based on shared faith, history, and mutual respect, rather than transactional interests.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Major General (Rtd) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi, head of the Saudi-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, at Parliament House.

Gilani recalled his successful visit to Saudi Arabia last year and the reciprocal visit by the Chairman of the Shura Council to Pakistan.

He said these high-level exchanges highlight the growing importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

The Chairman called for institutionalizing regular dialogue between the Senate of Pakistan and the Saudi Shura Council through frequent high-level visits and enhanced people-to-people contacts.

He also shared his impressions from meetings with Saudi leadership, noting that both countries enjoy deep-rooted sentiments of mutual love and respect.

He thanked the Kingdom for consistently improving Hajj and Umrah facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Gilani praised the role of over 2.5 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, describing them as vital contributors to both Saudi development and Pakistan’s economy through remittances.

He appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts in taking care of the Pakistani diaspora.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its alliance with Saudi Arabia, the Senate Chairman expressed hope that the Friendship Group would help usher in a new era of strategic and future-oriented cooperation. “We also look forward to the visit of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He highlighted the historical depth of Pakistan–Saudi defence and security ties and said economic and trade cooperation has also played a key role in strengthening the partnership.

Referring to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Gilani said the forum offers a one-window solution for promoting trade and investment across various sectors.

He called for early implementation of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further enhance its fraternal ties with the Kingdom.

Addressing members of the Saudi delegation and parliamentarians at a reception, Gilani termed the visit a sign of mutual trust and goodwill between the two brotherly nations.

Earlier, the Saudi delegation arrived at Parliament House, where they received a warm welcome from the Senate Chairman.

The delegation’s head thanked Gilani for the hospitality and said Pakistan holds a key place in the region.

He added that both countries highly value their strong bilateral ties and wide-ranging cooperation.