Pakistan, Saudi FMs expresses concern over ceasefire violations in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the latest regional developments.

During the conversation took place on Wednesday night, both leaders expressed deep concern over ceasefire violations in Lebanon and stressed the urgent need for full respect and implementation of the ceasefire to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The deputy prime minister appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Pakistan’s efforts toward achieving lasting peace.

Both leaders also agreed to remain in close contact.