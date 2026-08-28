Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss regional developments, upcoming R4 FMs moot

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the telephonic conversation, they exchanged views on regional developments and matters of mutual interest, including the forthcoming meeting of the R4 Foreign Ministers comprising those of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye.

The deputy prime minister congratulated Prince Faisal on the consensus election of Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed of Mauritania as the new Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Both leaders also agreed to remain closely engaged.