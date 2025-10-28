Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm enduring strength of brotherly bonds: PM

- Advertisement -

RIYADH, Oct 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, they reaffirmed the enduring strength of the brotherly bonds of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and discussed ways to further expand the historic and time-tested partnership in trade, investment, and economic cooperation. In a post on X, he said, “It was a great pleasure and honor to meet my brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Riyadh today.” “I remain deeply grateful for His Royal Highness’s personal commitment and resolute support in advancing our shared vision for deeper collaboration and prosperity for our two nations and peoples,” he added.