Pakistan, Rwanda vow to deepen trade, defence, diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Pakistan and Rwanda on Monday vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across different sectors, including trade, defense, technology, and diplomacy, to build a mutually beneficial partnership and exploit the existing growth potential.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the “in-depth” discussions between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, who was on his first official visit to Pakistan from April 21-22.

Following their delegation-level meeting and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of diplomatic training, the two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the priority areas like trade, investment, defense, diplomacy, and people-to-people exchanges.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Rwanda as the country established its High Commission in Kigali in 2021 and Rwandan High Commission would be inaugurated during the ongoing Rwandan foreign minister’s visit.

He said that offering a promising market for Rwandan products, Pakistan was among the largest importers of Rwandan tea and was actively exploring further imports of Rwandan coffee, avocado, pulses, and horticulture products.

Similarly, he said that Pakistan’s exports in pharmaceuticals, textiles, rice, surgical instruments, agri-tech, and sports goods had strong potential in Rwanda.

Citing great potential for collaboration in information and communication technology, the deputy prime minister said that Pakistan was keen to partner with Rwanda in digital transformation, e-governance, fintech, and innovation platforms for youth.

He said Pakistan looked forward to the continued engagement of Rwandan businesses, including at the upcoming Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa in May 2025.

Highlighting the frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, DPM Dar said that the bilateral cooperation on the multilateral front also remained robust, with both supporting each other’s candidatures at the UN and other international fora.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe said that besides signing an MoU on diplomatic training, both sides were considering other MoUs in different fields to deepen cooperation.

He said that his delegation comprised representatives from different institutions, including the Rwanda Development Board and the trade ministry as a testament to Rwanda’s desire to do business with Pakistan and attract Pakistani businesses to explore Rwanda.

He said both sides desired to work together in many sectors such as trade, investment, education, and defense.

He said currently, Rwandan exports to Pakistan stood at USD 26 million and expressed keenness to explore joint projects. Pakistan’s exports to Rwanda in the fields of trade, industry, and health were around USD 100 million.

The Rwandan foreign minister also emphasised bilateral cooperation in tourism and sports, particularly cricket as the game was highly popular on both sides.

The minister said that Pakistan and Rwanda shared the same resolve for world peace with both countries in the top five of troop-contributing countries in UN peacekeeping.

He lauded Pakistan’s contribution in finding a solution to conflicts on the African continent while currently being a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Highlighting the ongoing peace efforts to end the 30-year-old conflict in the eastern DRC region and the appointment of facilitators, the foreign minister said Rwanda would continue supporting this process and expressed the hope for the revival of peace in the coming months.