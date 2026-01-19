Pakistan, Rwanda explore collaboration in higher education, TVET

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana, on Monday called on Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, at her office and discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the education sector.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on collaboration in advance education through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), development of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, and sharing of best practices in teachers’ training.

The discussion also focused on emerging areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT), with an emphasis on preparing youth for future skills and digital transformation.

Opportunities for student scholarships and academic exchanges were also explored to enhance people-to-people contacts and promote mutual learning between the two countries.

Wajiha Qamar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding educational partnerships with Rwanda and highlighted the government’s focus on innovation-driven learning. The Rwandan High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s initiatives in education and expressed interest in building long-term institutional linkages.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement to translate the discussed areas into practical cooperation frameworks.