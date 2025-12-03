Thursday, December 4, 2025
Pakistan, Russia to deepen cooperation through Eurasia Forum 2025

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) and the Zhirinovsky University of World Civilizations, Moscow, in collaboration with the Consortium for Asia-Pacific and Eurasian Studies (CAPES), Islamabad, are set to organize the Pakistan–Russia Eurasia Forum 2025 in Moscow under the theme of “Forging Connectivity and Exploring People-to-People Partnership for a New Era.”
The Forum aims to enhance bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Russia, focusing on key sectors such as education, culture, business, regional development, and people-to-people connectivity, said a press release on Wednesday.
The two-day event will gather a diverse group of participants, including scholars, policymakers, researchers, academics, business leaders, media professionals, and youth delegates from both countries.
Discussions will span a wide range of areas, including non-traditional security challenges, socio-economic and business cooperation, regional connectivity.
This initiative is regarded as an important step toward positioning Pakistan and Russia as meaningful partners within the rapidly evolving Eurasian landscape.
