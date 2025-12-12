Pakistan Russia Eurasia Forum 2025 to be held in Moscow, Russia on Dec 16

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The Consortium for Asia-Pacific and Eurasian Studies (CAPES), Islamabad, in partnership with the Zhirinovsky University of World Civilizations, Moscow and in collaboration with the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST), Islamabad, will organize the Pakistan Russia Eurasia Forum 2025 under title of “Forging Connectivity and Exploring People-to-People Partnership for a New Era,”on 16, 17 December 2025 in Moscow, Russian Federation.

The Forum aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in key areas including education, culture, business, regional development and people-to-people connectivity.

It reflects the growing commitment of both countries to advance collaboration within the broader vision of Eurasian connectivity.

This two-day international forum will bring together scholars, policymakers, researchers, academics and business leaders from Pakistan and Russia.

The program will consist of sessions focusing on non-traditional security, socio-economic and business cooperation, regional connectivity, and people-to-people and youth diplomacy.

The Forum will also feature academic presentations, cultural activities, and structured networking sessions designed to promote dialogue and mutual understanding.

The Forum will be attended by a distinguished group of prominent personalities from both countries. Among the leading participants will be Mr Oleg Slobotchikov, Rector of the University of World Civilizations, Russia, and Prof. Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, Vice Chancellor of FUUAST, Islamabad (online).

Keynote addresses will be delivered by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, Mr. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, Mr. Albert Khorev (online).

A special highlight of the Forum will be the participation of Mr Vladimir Chizhov, Senator and First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, whose presence reflects the high-level engagement from the Russian side. Equally notable will be the participation of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, a senior Pakistani parliamentarian and a leading voice on foreign policy and regional affairs, underscoring the importance of parliamentary and policy dialogue between the two countries.

Other prominent speakers and participants include Dr Roxolana Zigon, University of World Civilizations; Dr Faisal Javaid Head of Department of IR and the Deputy Director ORIC, FUUAST; Dr Maria Sultan; Prof. Dr Shabana Fayyaz, Quaid-i-Azam University; Mr Abdullah Farrukh, Director, Pak Shaheen Group; Mr Shehzad Sheikh, businessman; Ambassador Andrei Baklanov, former Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Mr Igor V. Khalevinskiy, former diplomat; Dr Irina Serenko, Russian Academy of Sciences; Dr Yury Samonkin, President, Eurasian Institute of Youth Initiatives; Dr Prokhor Tebin; and Mr. Leonid Seven, along with other renowned scholars and experts from Pakistan and Russia.

The Pakistan–Russia Eurasia Forum 2025 represents an important initiative to promote sustained academic collaboration, enhanced youth engagement, cultural diplomacy, and regional integration, and to further strengthen dialogue and cooperation between Pakistan and Russia within the evolving Eurasian landscape.