Pakistan, Romania explore ways to boost economic cooperation through Karachi Port Trust

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):A high-level delegation from the Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) met with Rear Admiral Ateeq Ur Rehman Abid, Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), to discuss strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

The delegation was led by Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, the PRBC delegation explored opportunities for collaboration and ways to enhance trade and investment relations, said a PRBC press release.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on promoting bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, highlighting the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships and joint initiatives.

The KPT Chairman and the PRBC delegation emphasized the importance of leveraging the strategic location and infrastructure of Karachi Port Trust to boost trade between Pakistan and Romania.

Trustee Abdullah Zaki also shared his insights on enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries, underscoring the commitment of both parties to fostering stronger economic ties and promoting regional trade and investment.