Pakistan reviews implementation status of UNSC resolutions on counter-proliferation: FO

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday reviewed the status of implementation of UNSC resolutions and national Counter Proliferation Financing (CPF) regime and discussed measures for strengthening coordination, outreach, integration of efforts and continuous compliance monitoring.

The review and discussion was made during the 8th meeting of the Committee for Coordination, Review and Monitoring (CRMC) of implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions resolutions on counter-proliferation held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Zafar Ali, Director General of the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) and attended by ex-officio members of CRMC, representative ministries and departments, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The members apprised the committee on steps taken by respective departments.

The committee decided to pursue a strategic approach in line with the national policy and CRMC strategy to consolidate gains and sustain the efforts to mitigate potential risks.