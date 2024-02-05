Pakistan remains most ‘strongest voice to raise Kashmir’ cause globally : Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The Pakistani nation has remained the strongest voice in the world for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, and its government is committed to keeping this issue effectively raised at every global forum, including the United Nations, former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said on Monday.

On the occasion of February 5, while talking to a private news channel, he reassured Kashmiri brothers and sisters that the Pakistani nation and government were still committed to continuing to stand with them in their just struggle for

self-determination.

He said, “Pakistan’s ultimate objective is a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per relevant UNSC resolutions in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

He said, “Every year Pakistani and Kashmiris observe this day to draw the attention of the international community towards the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, which provide that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be made in accordance with the will of the people.”

He criticized, “India has been consistently engaged in efforts to further entrench these illegal measures through artificial demographic changes, political engineering, economic marginalization of the local people, and an assault on Kashmiri identity and culture.”

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that a lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is possible only in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

He stressed, “Pakistan has always stood with its Kashmiri brethren and will continue to do so.”

“Pakistan’s support for the freedom movement is a morale booster for the struggling Kashmiris,” he mentioned.