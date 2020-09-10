Pakistan remains committed to “One China” policy, Qureshi tells Wang in Moscow meeting

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Moscow.

This was second meeting between both Foreign Ministers within last three weeks. During the meeting, bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the resolve to implement the consensus reached during the Second Round of Strategic Dialogue between Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and China held in Hainan last month.

He underscored that Pakistan and China are “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners” and remain committed to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region.

It was underlined that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) complement each other through enhancing regional connectivity, promoting trade and deepening people-to-people exchanges.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to “One China policy” and stands firmly behind China on core issues of its national interest.

He also emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was important for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Qureshi reaffirmed that Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process was critical in restoring regional peace and stability.

He emphasized that India’s expansionist and unilateral actions, particularly since 5 August 2019, have been imperiling regional peace and security.

The Foreign Minister underlined that BRI and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would contribute positively to post-COVID economic recovery.

Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures which will help timely completion of CPEC projects that will be a catalyst for growth and prosperity in the region.