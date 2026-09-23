Pakistan remains committed to improving maritime security, environmental sustainability: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that as a responsible maritime nation, Pakistan remained committed to improving its maritime safety and security, environmental sustainability and professional capacity, with a view to developing a strong, modern and globally competitive maritime sector in line with international standards.

“The Government is firmly committed to harnessing and transforming the country’s maritime potential into a catalyst for sustainable economic and national development, progress and prosperity,” he said in a message on the World Maritime Day being observed on September 24.

On the occasion of World Maritime Day, he said Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to promoting safe, efficient, peaceful and environmentally sustainable maritime transportation.

The maritime sector constituted a vital pillar of Pakistan’s trade and commercial connectivity, regional and global defence linkages, and economic activities associated with the Blue Economy, he added.

This year, World Maritime Day is being observed under the theme, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence” the prime minister said, adding Pakistan is making concerted efforts in this direction, with a particular focus on aligning the national maritime industry with international maritime standards and implementing the relevant conventions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“The development and enhancement of our maritime capabilities are also essential to realizing the objectives of Pakistan Vision 2047,” the PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further said Pakistan was committed to enhancing the professional competence of personnel engaged in maritime safety, security and related services, while promoting quality maritime education and training and ensuring internationally recognized certification.

The prime minister said Pakistan continues its efforts to promote environmentally sustainable maritime transportation, reduce carbon emissions and protect the marine environment.

For a shared and prosperous future, he emphasized the international community must intensify its focus on alternative maritime fuels, the adoption of advanced technologies, responsible energy use, and the prevention of marine pollution.

“At the national level, measures are being undertaken to accelerate the digital transformation of the maritime sector, including smart shipping, integrated port systems, artificial intelligence and predictive technologies, as well as strengthening cybersecurity,” he further mentioned.