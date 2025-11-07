Pakistan remains among world’s most climate vulnerable nations: Barrister Danyal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): Pakistan advanced its national preparations for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference COP30 as Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting and Secretary of the Parliamentary Forum on Energy and Economy, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, chaired a high level parliamentary briefing on Friday at Islamabad.

The session was exclusively open to state media, affirming the significance of transparent and strategic communication on Pakistan’s climate diplomacy.

The policy focused meeting titled “Devising Pakistan’s Plan of Action for COP30” brought together key federal lawmakers, standing committee representatives, climate experts and institutional partners. The briefing stressed the need for strong domestic coordination on climate governance and for building a unified stance before Pakistan engages in global climate negotiations in Brazil next year.

Barrister Danyal highlighted that Pakistan remains among the world’s most climate vulnerable nations, facing frequent floods, rising heat, changing weather patterns and water scarcity. He said the country must strengthen its national resilience and ensure that climate action remains firmly linked with economic growth and social protection.

“The integration of climate action with our economic stability is non negotiable,” he stated. “Pakistan must secure accessible and predictable climate finance to support national resilience, safeguard lives and livelihoods, and promote a sustainable economic transition.”

Barrister also emphasized that accountability in climate finance is essential. Parliamentary committees, he noted, must be empowered to review climate related investments and ensure that international support results in real improvements for people on the ground, especially those living in disaster prone areas.

The briefing saw the participation of senior parliamentarians including Zeb Jaffar, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Defence; Pullain Baloch, Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting; Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination; Shaista Pervaiz, Convenor of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs; and Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Speakers collectively stressed that Pakistan’s climate strategy must stay closely aligned with national development priorities, economic reforms, employment creation and youth welfare. They agreed that expert guidance and parliamentary experience are both essential to building Pakistan’s case at COP30, especially on climate finance, loss and damage compensation and access to technology.

The session was coordinated by the Parliamentary Forum on Energy and Economy in collaboration with relevant standing committees, serving as an important platform to harmonize parliamentary views, incorporate technical knowledge and refine Pakistan’s overall position for COP30 negotiations.

Pakistan aims to present a strong and united voice at COP30, one that protects national interests, accelerates climate resilience and supports long term economic progress.