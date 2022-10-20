Pakistan rejects malicious campaign by Indian media ahead of FATF plenary meeting

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Pakistan Thursday categorically reject the orchestrated malevolent campaign against Pakistan by Indian media ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting.

Responding to media questions on various news items published by Indian media ahead of the FATF Plenary meeting, the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office stated, “This is not the first time the Indian media has been fed through official leaks to promote misleading, baseless, and fabricated propaganda against Pakistan, just before the official FATF meetings.”

The FATF and the wider international community had repeatedly acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its AML/CFT regime, he added.

“Despite India’s feverish attempts to politicize the process and cast doubts on Pakistan’s efforts and accomplishments, FATF agreed in its June 2022 Plenary meeting that Pakistan had fully completed all substantive and procedural requirements of both its 2018 and 2021 Action Plans.”

Realizing that there were no takers of its aspersions within FATF, India was desperately attempting to promote its malicious intentions through a characteristic disinformation campaign. Pakistan had brought this recurring malafide endeavor to the attention of FATF, he added.

He said, “Indian media and state organs, feeding a mill of lies and propaganda, have no credibility. Their anti-Pakistan narrative is unfounded and pathological. If anything, these shenanigans only serve to further expose Indian media’s hollow credentials and the malice of its patrons.”