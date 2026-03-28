Pakistan rejects India’s remarks regarding Shia community

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan Saturday rejected India’s remarks regarding its Shia community as cynical and diversionary calling it an exercise in deflection masquerading as concern.

On media queries seeking a response to the statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding Pakistan’s Shia community, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi said, “India’s comments cannot mask its own record of the steady normalization of discrimination and violence against Muslims, Christians, and other marginalised communities — from curbs on worship to mob vigilantism and the targeting of homes and livelihoods. These patterns are well documented.”

“The escalating wave of mob lynchings targeting Muslims is deeply abhorrent and underscores a climate of unchecked brutality. In 2025, more than 55 Muslims were reportedly lynched in India, and since January 2026, over 19 Muslims have been killed by violent mobs. Extremist groups have unlawfully sought the destruction of 11 mosques. Perpetrators of crimes against Muslims often act with impunity, enabled by state patronage, and are seldom held to account,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan urges India to address these serious and well-documented concerns within its own borders, ensure the protection of Muslim, Christians and other communities in accordance with its constitutional and international obligations, and refrain from making unfounded and politically motivated statements about others.”