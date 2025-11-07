Pakistan rejects India’s misrepresentation on nuclear issue, highlights alarming security lapses in Indian facilities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): Pakistan on Friday strongly rejected India’s attempt to distort facts regarding recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, terming New Delhi’s statements on Pakistan’s nuclear record as “baseless, malicious, and part of a disinformation campaign.”

Responding to a media query about the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson’s comments linking President Trump’s remarks on nuclear testing with Pakistan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, said that India was clearly misrepresenting the U.S. President’s words.

“The U.S. side has already clarified its position to the media regarding the President’s statements,” he noted. “For the record, Pakistan’s last nuclear tests were conducted in May 1998. Our position on nuclear testing is well established and consistent.”

The Spokesperson underscored Pakistan’s support for United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing, contrasting it with India’s “ambiguous and questionable intentions” reflected in its repeated abstentions on such resolutions.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s impeccable record in nuclear safety and non-proliferation, the Foreign Office reiterated that the country’s nuclear program operates under a “robust command and control structure” with comprehensive export controls.

“Allegations of clandestine or illegal nuclear activities are entirely baseless,” Andrabi said. “They are part of India’s deliberate effort to deflect international attention from its own irresponsible nuclear conduct.”

Highlighting India’s troubling record, he pointed to several incidents of theft and illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials within India. “As recently as last year, radioactive equipment from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), including the highly radioactive substance Californium, valued at over USD 100 million, was found on sale in India,” he said.

Such repeated incidents, he warned, “expose serious deficiencies in India’s ability to secure its nuclear facilities” and suggest the existence of a “thriving nuclear black market” within the country.

Pakistan, he said urged the international community to take serious note of these “alarming gaps” in India’s nuclear security, which, it cautioned, “pose a grave threat to regional and global stability.”