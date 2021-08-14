Pakistan rejects Indian allegations regarding encounter in IIOJK’s Kulgam area

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected as “irresponsible and misleading” a statement by the Indian officials leveling false allegations against Pakistan in connection with an encounter in Kulgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“It is ironic that without any corroboration, the Indian government has once again resorted to leveling serious allegations against Pakistan. This is yet another manifestation of the baseless propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an amenable Indian media,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said it was typical Indian strategy to shift blames, employ unfounded assertions against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the people of IIOJK.

The spokesperson said the latest allegations further confirmed what Pakistan had consistently pointed out that the BJP government staged “false flag” operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains.

“Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no number of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s serious crimes in IIOJK,” the spokesperson added.