Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of attempt to attack Golden Temple

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected the allegations by a senior Indian Army officer that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple through drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7 and 8, 2025.

“We categorically reject the allegations that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith. We hold all places of worship in the highest esteem and cannot think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that in fact, it was India that targeted different places of worship in Pakistan in the intervening night of May 6 and 7, 2025. The allegations levelled by the Indian side cannot shift attention from this unacceptable act, he added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan was the proud custodian of many holy sites of the Sikh faith and annually welcomed thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world.

Pakistan also provides visa-free access to the Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur through the Kartarpur Corridor. In that backdrop, any claim concerning Pakistan’s attempt to target the Golden Temple is absolutely baseless and incorrect, he added.