Pakistan rejects Afghan claim, says 13 Taliban personnel killed in Gulistan sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday rejected a claim by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence that a Pakistani post near Spin Boldak was destroyed and that Afghan forces suffered no casualties, terming it fake and fabricated.

According to the ministry, an attempted Afghan aggression in the Gulistan sector was thwarted on the night of September 24/25.

It said that during the engagement and subsequent action against opposing Taliban posts, at least 13 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed and several others injured.

The ministry said visuals of the incident had also been attached, adding that these had already been widely covered by the media and circulated extensively on social media, which it said provided visual evidence of the border engagement and subsequent action against the Afghan Taliban.

It rejected the Afghan Ministry of Defence’s account as an attempt to dismiss Pakistan’s account as propaganda, saying the claim that the Pakistani post had been destroyed and that Afghan forces suffered no casualties was fabricated.

The ministry further said the Afghan Ministry’s attempt to present a contrary account was no surprise, stating that the Taliban were habitual liars with no moral or reputational standing.

“Truth prevails over falsehood,” the ministry said.