Pakistan reiterates its willingness to host long pending SAARC Summit at Islamabad: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said in the spirit of regional cooperation, Pakistan had reiterated its willingness to host the long pending South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit at Islamabad.

Pakistan expressed the hope that artificial obstacles created in the summit’s way would be removed and SAARC would be enabled to play its role as an effective instrument of regional cooperation, the spokesperson said in a statement in response to media queries.

“A few member states said the SAARC summit would be possible once the COVID-19 situation stabilises – a position Pakistan shared,” he added.

The spokesperson said,“Twisting facts and misleading the world community is a sad hallmark of Indian propaganda machine. India’s twisted description of today’s meeting through “sources” is no exception.”