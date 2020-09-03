Pakistan regrets UNSC Sanctions Committee’s designation blocking of Indian ‘wanted criminals’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday regretting the decision by United Nations Security Council’s Sanctions Committee to block the designation of two Indian nationals as terrorists despite sufficient evidence, said ‘it would continue to expose Indian-sponsored terrorism.

“We regret the decision by some members of the UNSC Sanctions Committee to block the designation of two Indian nationals, Gobinda Patnaik and Angara Appaji, to the sanctions list on September 2, 2020,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said at a weekly press briefing.

Pakistan had proposed designation of Indian nationals under the United Nations Security Council’s ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions list in 2019.

“These Indian nationals are wanted criminals in Pakistan for their involvement in many high-profile terrorist attacks and are currently residing in India under state protection,” Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan had provided sufficient evidence to the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee including information about financial support, travel record and training camps established by this Indian terrorism syndicate to foment terrorism and instability in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan believed that it had provided all necessary information as required under the listing criteria, adding that it always stressed the need for de-politicization and transparency in the UN sanctions regime for its effectiveness and credibility.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan would continue to expose Indian sponsorship of terrorist entities like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamat ul Ahraar (JUA) and others.

On recent skirmishes at China-India border, he said Pakistan had been repeatedly emphasizing that India’s expansionist and unilateral actions, particularly since 5th August 2019, were imperiling regional peace and security.

“The latest incidents in the China-India border areas validate Pakistan’s concerns and demonstrate that India’s belligerence remains a major impediment in resolving the issues at its borders,” he said.

He said, “It is imperative that China-India border issues are resolved in line with agreed understandings and bilateral agreements through established mechanisms, peace and tranquility should be maintained in the region.”

The FO Spokesperson terming Pakistan and China as “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” said both remained committed to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

On 11 members of a Pakistani Hindu family found dead in suspicious conditions in Indian Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on August 9, he said the incident demanded thorough investigation by India.

“Since those who died were Pakistani nationals, it is incumbent upon us to ensure the incident is properly investigated and the findings of the investigation are shared with us,” he said, urging the government of India to provide the information requested by Pakistan’s mission in New Delhi without further delay.

He recalled that Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi had immediately contacted the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, asking them to share details including circumstances of death, copy of the FIR.

Also, the demand was made for provision of immediate consular access to the family and the physical presence of Mission’s doctor and staff member during postmortem.

On Pakistan’s third offer to India for consular access to its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Spokesperson said India had so far been evasive and been looking for a pretext to somehow frustrate Pakistan’s efforts to implement the ICJ judgment.

On the other hand, he said, Pakistan remained fully committed to the implementation of judgment of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Our position is consistent that the Indian government should come forward and cooperate with the courts in Pakistan so that full effect could be given to the ICJ judgment,” he said.

The Spokesperson said as for legal representation of Commander Jadhav, “India should still come forward and arrange legal representative for effective review and reconsideration”, adding that Islamabad High Court had today again provided India another opportunity.

“The very purpose of the Government of Pakistan’s going to Islamabad High Court was to ensure implementation of the ICJ judgment,” he added.

On Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had consistently maintained that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

“The only viable, durable and workable solution of the Afghan conflict is an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led politically negotiated settlement. Pakistan has been and will continue supporting the Afghan peace process,” he said.

He said the Afghan Peace Process had reached a critical stage with the US-Taliban Peace Agreement providing a historic opportunity, which the Afghan leaders must seize.

As for withdrawal of foreign troops, he said there existed an agreement between Taliban and the US, requiring steps for its implementation in letter and spirit.

On Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Spokesperson said Pakistan had implemented the Action Plan since 2018 and made significant progress in this regard.

“Our entire Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime has been revamped in compliance of the Action Plan to bring it to the international standards set by FATF,” he said.

He said, “The substantial progress made by Pakistan under a huge national effort includes steps in legislative, regulatory and operational domains.”

The FO Spokesperson mentioned that FATF had also acknowledged Pakistan’s political commitment and the progress made in a number of areas in the Action Plan.

We are committed to and moving towards completion of the FATF Action Plan, he added.