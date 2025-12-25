Pakistan regains global spotlight in 2025: U.S magazine

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Pakistan re-emerged as a centre of global strategic attention in 2025 after several years, according to an analysis published by the US-based foreign policy magazine The Diplomat.

The magazine described 2025 as a year of strategic repositioning for Pakistan, marked by assertive security signaling, renewed regional engagement and cautious economic reforms.

According to The Diplomat, Pakistan’s military leadership played a central role in reshaping the country’s international image.

It highlighted clear messaging by the top military command on countering extremism.

The publication said this stance strengthened internal discipline and addressed long-standing concerns raised by international observers regarding extremism.

The Diplomat identified the military clashes between Pakistan and India in May 2025 as a major development that drew sustained global attention.

It noted that Pakistan’s armed forces responded effectively despite economic constraints, reinforcing deterrence stability in the region.

The report said Pakistan’s military performance during the standoff prompted renewed discussion among international defence analysts on the regional military balance.

Following the clashes, The Diplomat observed an improvement in Pakistan–United States relations, while noting increased diplomatic pressure on India in Washington.

The magazine also highlighted Pakistan’s expanding defence engagement in the Middle East, particularly a major defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, terming it a significant strategic advancement.

Pakistan’s defence exports reportedly saw increased international interest, while China expressed satisfaction over the operational performance of defence systems used during the conflict, the report added.

The Diplomat said Pakistan adopted a firmer and more structured approach, particularly regarding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It noted that Islamabad increased pressure on the Taliban government while working to internationalise concerns over cross-border militancy by engaging countries including Qatar, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Domestically, Pakistan achieved notable gains in counterterrorism operations, supported by enhanced cooperation with multiple countries, according to the magazine.

Despite persistent economic challenges, The Diplomat said Pakistan made progress on reforms in 2025, calling it a rare opportunity created by favourable global conditions.

The magazine cited the long-delayed privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as a major development that could serve as a turning point after two decades of stalled efforts.