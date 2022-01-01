Pakistan records 32 % exports growth to Canada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Consul General of Pakistan in Canada Abdul Hameed Saturday said that due to Pakistan’s strong bilateral and political relations with Canada, a healthy 32 percent exports growth to Canada was witnessed in the first nine months of the last year.

He was addressing an online public forum-cum-katchehry arranged by Pakistan High Commission in Canada. Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires in Canada Shahbaz Malik, Consul General of Pakistan Vancouver Janbaz Khan and Consul General of Montreal Ishtiak Ahmed Akil also addressed the online forum.

Abdul Hameed assured Pakistani expatriates in Canada and North America of full cooperation and assistance in prompt provision of consular services.

He also highlighted the diplomatic, political, educational and commercial engagements and exchanges between Pakistan and Canada which culminated in recent visit by deputy foreign minister of Canada to Pakistan to attend the 4th round of bilateral talks between both the countries.

He said the promotion of bilateral educational linkages and educational opportunities for Pakistani students in Canada had also been given a renewed impetus in recent months, and already in the past 40 days two well-attended webinars had been arranged to discuss and explore avenues for furthering exchanges and cooperation in the field of education.

During the online forum, various issues were highlighted and addressed, including voting of overseas Pakistanis in the general election 2023, power of attorney for transfer of land in Pakistan, encashment of saving certificates by overseas Pakistanis and employees old-age benefits of former government employees residing abroad etc.