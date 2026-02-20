Pakistan receives extraordinary welcome at Board of Peace meeting: Atta Tarar

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan had received an extraordinary welcome during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, held in Washington earlier in the day.

Talking to the media, the minister said US President Donald Trump specifically praised the leadership of Pakistan, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, acknowledging Pakistan’s vital role in fostering global peace.

“This high-level commendation has significantly enhanced Pakistan’s international prestige and serves as a moment of pride for Pakistanis living across the globe,” he added.

He said this was a clear manifestation of Pakistan’s successful foreign policy and the result of dedicated teamwork.

Atta Tarar noted that Pakistan is now emerging as an influential and effective player on the world stage, moving away from a past era of diplomatic isolation.

He emphasized that such outcomes are inevitable when leadership remains honest and prioritizes national interest.

The prime minister maintained a firm stance on the occasion that the land belongs to the Palestinians and that they must be granted their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, Tarar said while praising PM Shehbaz for his advocacy for Palestinians’ rights at the Board of Peace.

The minister said PM Shehbaz Sharif has effectively presented the case of the Palestinian people at every major forum, including the United Nations and the SCO.

He highlighted that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is indispensable for lasting peace in the region, adding that these points represent the sentiments of every Muslim.

The meeting of the Board of Peace concluded with a cordial conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Donald Trump, he said, noting that the body language of both leaders during their interaction reflected mutual trust and understanding.

Pakistan has now secured a prominent and respected position in global affairs due to the effective policies of the incumbent government, he remarked.