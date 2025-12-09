Pakistan reaffirms global human rights commitment, highlights Kashmir, Palestine concerns on HR Day 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in his message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to human dignity, fundamental freedoms and equal rights for all.

DPM/FM noted that Pakistan joins the international community in renewing its pledge to uphold the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), emphasizing the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional, legislative and policy frameworks to safeguard the rights of women, children and minorities.

He highlighted the passage of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 2025 among recent achievements, calling it a significant step toward establishing effective protection and redress mechanisms for minority communities.

He further underscored that Pakistan’s recent election to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for a sixth term reflects the international community’s confidence in the country’s sustained contributions to advancing global human rights norms.

Pakistan, he said, remains committed to constructive engagement with all HRC members and will continue to prioritize the full spectrum of rights, including economic, social and cultural rights, as well as the right to development.

The DPM/FM drew attention to populations living under foreign occupation, stressing that millions continue to face daily violations of their dignity and freedoms. He said these realities are most stark in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), where people endure systemic atrocities while continuing their struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.

The deputy prime minister also expressed concern over the global rise in Islamophobia, urging the international community to take coordinated action to counter growing marginalisation, stigmatization and hatred directed at Muslim communities in many parts of the world.

Reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to protecting human rights without discrimination, he concluded by expressing hope for deeper international cooperation to address both longstanding and emerging human rights challenges.