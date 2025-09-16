Pakistan reaffirms global commitment to cancer care at IAEA Conference

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Pakistan has reiterated its firm commitment to combating cancer and strengthening international cooperation in healthcare at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference side event, “Beyond Boundaries: The Rays of Hope Anchor Centres Network and the Future of Cancer Care”, held in Vienna.

Delivering Pakistan’s statement, Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, underlined that cancer remains a pressing health challenge in the country, with more than 180,000 new cases reported annually.

To counter this burden, PAEC has established 20 cancer hospitals nationwide, staffed with highly trained professionals and catering to over 80 percent of the nation’s cancer patients. These facilities provide diagnostic and treatment services free of charge or at subsidized rates, directly supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

Dr. Anwar highlighted Pakistan’s active partnership with the IAEA’s “Rays of Hope” initiative, extending expertise, training, and best practices to developing countries under South-South Cooperation and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals. A landmark milestone was achieved in 2023 when the Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), Islamabad, was designated as an IAEA Anchor Centre. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as the CyberKnife—the first of its kind in Pakistan’s public sector—NORI serves not only the capital region but also patients from neighboring countries.

Since becoming an Anchor Centre, NORI has played a pivotal role in education, training, research, and quality assurance.

It has hosted three international hybrid seminars with over 500 virtual participants each and actively contributes to global research platforms, including MD Anderson courses. Moreover, NORI is utilizing advanced tools such as IAEA-provided Virtual Reality Headsets to enhance training in cervical cancer treatment.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the “Atoms for Health” agenda, Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar concluded by stressing that the country will continue to work closely with the IAEA and international partners to reduce the global cancer burden and expand access to advanced treatment.