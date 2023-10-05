Pakistan reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

The foreign minister was talking to his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tibet, China, according to a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson.

During the meeting, the foreign minister underscored that challenges confronting regional peace and stability should be addressed in collaborative spirit through collective strategies.

