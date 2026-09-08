Pakistan reaffirms commitment to nuclear safety, security at IAEA Board of Governors

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, delivered Pakistan’s National Statement at the ongoing meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, reaffirming Pakistan’s firm commitment to international standards of nuclear and radiation safety and nuclear security.

Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar stated that responsibility for nuclear safety and security within a state rests exclusively and entirely with that Member State.

He stressed that this fundamental principle should remain central to the Agency’s planning and activities in the areas of nuclear safety and security.

Dr. Anwar reaffirmed that Pakistan remains firmly committed to maintaining international standards of nuclear safety and security, which constitute essential components of the country’s peaceful nuclear programme. He highlighted Pakistan’s five decades of safe and secure operation of nuclear installations, describing the country’s record as a testament to the robustness of its domestic nuclear safety and security regime.

He appreciated the continued progress in nuclear safety and security worldwide with the assistance of the IAEA, particularly acknowledging the Agency’s central role and sustained support to Member States through capacity-building programmes.

He also noted progress in adherence to, and participation in, the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS).

In this context, Dr. Anwar highlighted Pakistan’s role in strengthening global nuclear safety, noting that Pakistan served as President of the 10th Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety, held in April 2026.

He expressed confidence that the recommendations emerging from the Review Meeting would contribute significantly to further enhancing nuclear safety globally.

The Chairman also underscored Pakistan’s continued cooperation and partnership with the IAEA in the fields of nuclear safety and security. He noted that Pakistani experts contributed to an IAEA-coordinated emergency exercise in the Philippines, as well as to an International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) Mission to China during 2026.

Highlighting Pakistan’s contribution to regional capacity building, Dr. Anwar said that the National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS), an IAEA Collaborating Centre, continues to support regional Member States by hosting IAEA-sponsored activities.

He further highlighted the role of the Pakistan Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS), which, under a Practical Arrangement with the IAEA, has evolved into a regional hub for capacity building among Member States in the field of nuclear security.