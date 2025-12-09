Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human dignity, equality on Human Rights Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to uphold the dignity, equality and freedom of all citizens as the nation joins the global community in marking the annual observance.

The prime minister stated that Pakistan remains committed to safeguarding fundamental human rights, especially the protection of human dignity and equal opportunities for all. He noted that Human Rights Day 2025 is being observed under the theme “Our Everyday Needs”, highlighting that human rights are not abstract ideals but practical necessities such as access to food, clean water and the safety of life.

He recalled that the day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948, a historic milestone that continues to guide global efforts toward justice, equality and freedom.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that countries around the world are reminded on this day to ensure respect and protection of human rights and human values. He added that Pakistan not only adheres to international human rights conventions but also upholds these rights as part of its core religious and constitutional principles.

Calling Islam “the strongest, most authentic and effective source of human rights,” the PM said the religion promotes equality for all humanity and envisions a society free from discrimination on the basis of race, caste, religion or creed.

He reiterated the government’s firm commitment to the protection, promotion and effective implementation of human rights. As a member of the United Nations and a signatory to relevant international treaties, Pakistan has consistently advocated for human rights both nationally and globally. He noted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen, and the government continues efforts to uphold these protections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted ongoing governmental reforms aimed at strengthening state institutions to ensure social protection, gender equality, and the safeguarding of children, women, minorities, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. He said Pakistan is striving to build a society where no citizen is left behind.

He also pointed to institutional mechanisms established for the protection of rights, including the 1099 human rights helpline, and the strengthening of bodies such as the National Commission for Human Rights, the National Commission on the Status of Women and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child. He noted that Parliament recently passed the National Commission for Minorities Bill 2025, paving the way for the creation of an independent commission dedicated to protecting minority rights.

On the occasion, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s pledge to enhance respect for human dignity, expand opportunities for all citizens and make equality and inclusion central to national development.

He concluded with an appeal to all segments of society including provincial governments, state institutions, political leadership, civil administration, media, civil society and especially the youth to play an active role in promoting tolerance, justice and human dignity, stressing that the protection of human rights is a shared responsibility.