Pakistan ready to work for regional trade, linkages: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan was ready to work with all willing states in South Asia to promote trade, transit, energy linkages and people-to-people ties that benefit the entire region.

In a message on 40th anniversary of SAARC Charter Day December 8, 2025, he said, “As we mark the 40th anniversary of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation(SAARC), I extend greetings to the peoples and governments of our region.”

“SAARC began in Dhaka in December 1985 with a simple understanding that South Asia’s future would be more secure and more prosperous if its nations worked together. Islamabad has played its part in advancing that vision, hosting the 4th Summit under Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto during her first tenure and later the 12th Summit,” he added.

The President said, “The 19th Summit was to be held in Islamabad in 2016, in line with Pakistan’s turn to host, but India’s refusal to attend halted the process and for the past 11 years SAARC has remained stalled. With disputes across nearly all its borders, India’s approach has become the central impediment to meaningful regional cooperation, leaving the region’s peace and progress unnecessarily captive to its narrow choices.”

“This impasse has led several member states to reflect on whether South Asia can afford continued paralysis. There is now growing interest in exploring a revived regional format that keeps the door open for all, yet does not allow one country to block collective progress,” he said adding, “Important regional countries like Iran and China, can also be made part of the revival plan. Their participation would strengthen connectivity, economic integration and stability across the wider neighbourhood.”

“Pakistan remains committed to a cooperative, inclusive and forward-looking regional order. Our geography places us at the meeting point of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. We are ready to work with all willing states to promote trade, transit, energy linkages and people-to-people ties that benefit the entire region,” he noted.

The President said, “On this Charter Day, I encourage South Asian nations to approach the future with clarity and sincerity. The region’s challenges are shared and so must be the solutions. With a spirit of respect and practical cooperation, we can shape a more peaceful and prosperous South Asia for our future generations.”