Pakistan ready for dialogue with India on Kashmir issue: PM

KAMRA, May 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India for the sake of peace but the talks should be on Kashmir issue and for grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He made the offer while speaking to the Pakistan air force pilots and personnel during a special visit to Kamra air base.

He said Pakistan was ready for talks with India to achieve peace but it had certain conditions.

He asked India to hold talks on the Kashmir issue, adding the people of Occupied Kashmir should be given their right to self determination according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The freedom movement of Kashmir was very much alive, he remarked and added that Pakistan was wrongly accused of the Pahalgam incident.

Pakistan wanted a transparent investigation into the incident but India resorted to aggression instead of conducting a probe into the incident, he continued.

The prime minister made the visit to the air base to appreciate Pakistan air force which successfully defended the nation during one of the longest aerial engagements of the 21st century, firmly establishing Pakistan’s air superiority by downing Indian aircraft in a critical defence operation.

He lauded the bravery and skill of the “Shaheens” (falcons) of the PAF, whose swift and decisive action shattered the enemy’s illusion of aerial dominance during the high-stakes confrontation.

Speaking to the PAF pilots, he said, “The entire nation stands proud of your courage. You have not only defended our skies, but also upheld Pakistan’s honour on the global stage.”

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, along with other senior civil and military officials.

He said from May 6 to May 10, during the war with India the whole world was astounded by the professional capabilities of the armed forces and the enemy was taken aback with the response of Pakistan.

The confidence of the world especially of our friends enhanced in Pakistan after the way it responded to the Indian aggression, he noted.

He said it was the most magnificent victory which changed thinking of the world and altered the balance of power in the region.

People of Pakistan were proud of the performance of the armed forces and their heads were high with pride, he added.

He said a clear message was sent to the enemy that it should refrain from casting an evil eyes towards Pakistan.

He congratulated the chief of army staff, air chief and naval chief on the brilliant performance of the armed forces.

The whole world acknowledged that Pakistan won the war with the home grown technology and professional expertise of the armed forces, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the eagles of the armed forces shot down six planes of the enemy, adding, “Our armed forces defeated an enemy which was bigger in terms of population and it had in recent years bought hundreds of billions of dollars worth of military equipment.”

He said Pakistan crushed the false vanity of the enemy.

“During the short war, in just few hours, the armed forces with the courage, bravery and valour changed the course of history for all times to come,” he asserted.

He said the whole world was looking at the flag of Pakistan with respect.

The whole nation was united and praying for the success of the armed forces and the country, he said adding the way the air forces shot down enemy’s Rafale planes, the world would remember the spectacle for eternity.

While quoting Quranic verses, he said the JF Thunder plane shot down India’s Rafale plane which brought back memories of the legends of Pakistan air force like M.M Alam, Cecil Chaudhry and Sarfraz Rafiqui, who demonstrated exceptional brilliance in a previous war against India.

“In the wake of unprovoked aggression, Pakistan’s Armed Forces exhibited exemplary restraint, strategic foresight, and operational precision. Their swift and calibrated response not only neutralized the threat but also delivered a decisive blow to hostile military infrastructure—unequivocally reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he continued.

He said Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir led the armed forces from the front.

“The entire nation takes immense pride in the valour and vigilance of its armed forces. Under the capable stewardship of the Chief of Army Staff, our defenders have once again underscored that Pakistan’s security is inviolable, and any act of belligerence will be met with a forceful, resolute, and unforgiving response,” he added.

Highlighting the Pakistan Air Force’s operational success, the Prime Minister added: “Confirmation of successful downing of a sixth Indian aircraft on the night of 6/ 7 May, a Mirage-2000 near Pampore east of Srinagar, is further testament to the PAF’s combat excellence and the unflinching resolve of our Armed Forces to protect the motherland at all costs.”

He lauded the visionary leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, acknowledging his pivotal role in modernizing the PAF and spearheading the seamless integration of advanced technologies that have significantly enhanced the Force’s operational capabilities.

In a tribute to the airmen, the Prime Minister observed: “To our fearless pilots and dedicated air personnel—your courage and precision embody the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. You have stood resolute, upholding the sanctity of our skies and defending the sovereignty of our country with unwavering resolve.”

Reaffirming the government’s and nation’s collective determination, the Prime Minister said: “Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain fully prepared and resolutely committed to defending every inch of our territory. Any aggression will be countered with a timely, proportionate, and decisive response. We stand united, vigilant, and unshakable for the defence of our homeland.”

The coordination among the branches of the armed forces was exemplary, he said adding Pakistan’s navy was ready to respond to the aggression of the enemy the way it did in 1965.

The prime minister said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its armed forces.

He said Pakistan acted with patience and tolerance in the face of aggression of the enemy which rejected the offer of peace and launched an attack which was replied befittingly by the forces.

The enemy targetted innocent children, mothers and youth who did not commit any wrong, he said adding Pakistan’s forces accurately targetted the military installations of the enemy.

He made it clear that peace was desire of Pakistan but the enemy should not see it as a weakness.

He assured that the government would take care of the heirs of the personnel of the armed forces who were martyred.

Talking about acts of terrorism in Pakistan, he said India had a role in the train hijacking in Balochistan.

An Indian officer was involved in the incident of Samjotha express, he recalled adding everyone knew who was involved in formation of Mukti Bahini in the then East Pakistan.

He said Pakistan suffered immensely during the war on terrorism and India had a hand in it.

During the visit, the prime minister received a comprehensive briefing on the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force. He engaged with frontline personnel— including pilots, engineers, and technical staff and conveyed profound appreciation for their professionalism, precision, and steadfast dedication to national defence.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M).